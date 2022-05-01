Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQGPF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

EQGPF stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

