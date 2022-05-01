Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.56. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $15.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $329.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $278.30 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

