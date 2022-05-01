Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.80 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.