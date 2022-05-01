Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will report $98.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.80 million to $98.89 million. Everbridge posted sales of $82.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $428.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $431.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $511.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $20,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.87. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

