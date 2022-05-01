Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

EVOK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. 5,607,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,571,418. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 529.48%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

