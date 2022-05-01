ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:XFINU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. ExcelFin Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.