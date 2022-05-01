Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENPC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Executive Network Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
