Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.6 days.

EXPGF opened at $35.09 on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Get Experian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.