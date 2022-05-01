Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 181.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Fastly has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

