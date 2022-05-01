FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Declares Dividend of $0.13

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

FB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of FBK stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FB Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,480,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.