Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

