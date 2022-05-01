FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FFBW during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get FFBW alerts:

Shares of FFBW stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. FFBW has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.