FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

May 1st, 2022

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBWGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FFBW during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBW stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. FFBW has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

FFBW Company Profile (Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

