Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Short Interest Up 43.3% in April

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTRP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 150,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Field Trip Health will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

