Financial Comparison: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) versus NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Virgin Orbit and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A -117.13% -14.93% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Orbit and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.87%. NextNav has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.82%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than NextNav.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and NextNav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 39.46 -$157.29 million N/A N/A NextNav $760,000.00 791.46 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

NextNav has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats NextNav on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vieco 10 Ltd.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.