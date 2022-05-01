Financial Contrast: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) vs. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PotlatchDeltic and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus target price of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.86 $423.86 million $6.67 8.30 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $887.77 million 1.27 $169.36 million $1.03 2.84

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 32.74% 28.56% 17.43% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 19.08% 15.69% 7.59%

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.