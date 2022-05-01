Financial Review: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) & Its Competitors

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -3.48 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.89 million -$88.70 million -7.78

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -179.08% -256.98% -16.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 270 674 673 27 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 109.47%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its competitors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

