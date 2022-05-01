First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Dividend of $0.20

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.67 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $292.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

