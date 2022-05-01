First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,828,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 326,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $13.48 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

