First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.09 Million

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $186.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $180.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $755.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.
First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
