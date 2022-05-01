First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Jose Luis Figueroa sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$362,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns -25,000 shares in the company, valued at C($362,550). Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at C$321,299.73. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock valued at $18,233,994.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.21. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -510.38.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -59.23%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

