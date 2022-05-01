First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will announce $65.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $65.60 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $61.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $260.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $4,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.