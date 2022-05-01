First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 177.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

