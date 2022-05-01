First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FSWA stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. First Sound Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, high net worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

