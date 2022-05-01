First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 45.8% in April

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1,833.9% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,442. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

