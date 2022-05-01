First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,094. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.