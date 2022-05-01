First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$28.02 on Friday. 196,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

