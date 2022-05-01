First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 48.1% in April

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $16,691,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 90,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,613. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

