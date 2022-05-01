First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 49.0% in April

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE FPL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 114,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,722. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
