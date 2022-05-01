First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of First United stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,847. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. First United’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FUNC. Raymond James upped their price target on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First United in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.