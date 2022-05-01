Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFO opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

