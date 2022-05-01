Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Up 52.7% in April

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flame Acquisition by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLME stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Flame Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

