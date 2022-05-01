FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.32 to $15.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.36 to $18.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

