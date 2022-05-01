FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 46.7% in April

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 617,721 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLNG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

