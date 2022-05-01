FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKOR. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

SKOR stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

