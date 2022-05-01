FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $178.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $45,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCB. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

