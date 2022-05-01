Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $9,940,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 232.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

