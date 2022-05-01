ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Down 35.6% in April

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.