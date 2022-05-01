Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 37.4% in April

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,625. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

