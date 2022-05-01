Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will announce $64.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $254.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 123,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,034. The firm has a market cap of $574.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $52.52.
Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
