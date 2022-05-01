Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to post sales of $64.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $64.50 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $58.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $254.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 123,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $574.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

