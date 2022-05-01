Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FPRUF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

