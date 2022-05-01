Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in April

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRHLF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

