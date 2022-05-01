freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($29.03) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. freenet has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

