Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 142,838 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

