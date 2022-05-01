fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $238.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.92 million and the lowest is $234.96 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

FUBO opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

