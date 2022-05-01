Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 604,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

