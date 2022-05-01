G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will announce $5.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $6.43 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $49.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.03 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $99.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

GTHX opened at $5.14 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $219.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

