Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.55 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $91.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

