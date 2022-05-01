GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 668,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,470. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

