GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.